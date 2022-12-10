Little Girl’s Emotional Reaction Seeing Her Family Cheering For Her Wins Internet

Children express their emotions and feelings in the best way possible without pretending and sometimes even without speaking a word. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet depicting the innocence of these little ones. It was posted by a user from the Netherlands, named Buitengebieden, who is very popular for tweeting positive content. The account is handled by an individual named Sander. He tweeted a 33-second video. After watching it, your heart might melt.

The video shows a bunch of adorable girls preparing for their dance performance on stage. All were seen in black tops and ruffled skirts with different colours.

But that’s not all. One of them starts crying, while on stage, as soon as she sees her parents cheering up for her. “Pure joy when she finds her family in the crowd," says the title that appears on the video. We are pretty sure your day will be made, once you watch this video.

Sander captioned,“Omg! Her reaction." The video has received over 3.9 million views on Twitter and the comments section is flooded with some adorable reactions. One of them said, “I could feel that! Lovely!"

Another wrote, “I don’t know if I could possibly love this anymore. But it feels so good, I need to share it. (And thank you for posting)."

One more said, “Be there for them if you can, it’s critical! I just sat through 3 hours of singing/Xmas torture for my one to see me see her for her 5 minutes and I’d do it again in a heartbeat."

Another user said, “Yeah…when I was growing up, my mom never did but my dad attended one thing when I was in high school. One of the best days of my school life because someone finally came. I rearranged heck and high water to go to as many of my kids as I could. It’s important."

