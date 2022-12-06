London Man Earns Rs 25,000 a Day But Sleeps on the Street, Here's Why

The safety of a home and a warm place to stay at night is one of the basic needs people have. Giving that up to live on the streets and beg people for money seems like one of the most unconventional ideas out there. However, one London man is doing just that. This homeowner, Dom, has a house to his name that he has rented out. As a result, he himself is homeless and currently sleeps at the railway station. He is using the income from putting his house up on rent to sustain his drug addiction.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The Taboo Room, Dom revealed that he is a homeless man who actually owns a house. He said he has rented out the house for £1,300 (approx. Rs 1.1 lakh) a month. He also makes £200-300 (Approx Rs 16 to 25 thousand) every day by begging, asking people to give him some money “for a hostel for the night". After getting enough money, he spends it on drugs. Dom’s addiction is keeping him on the streets.

He told the YouTube channel that his problem with addiction started in adolescence. He said he started smoking weed when he was 13, and things escalated quickly. “I first smoked heroin when I was about 17, 18. I was hooked immediately," he said in the interview. He explained that he tried getting rid of the addiction, even going to rehab five times. He was even clean for seven years. However, he went back to substance abuse after making the mistake of thinking that he could keep it under control since he had managed to remain clean for so long.

Speaking about his homeowner status, Dom said that his father had bought the house and registered it under Dom’s name when one of his girlfriends became pregnant. His father had wanted to ensure that Dom’s child would have a place to live and had bought the property “outright".

Dom currently does not have any support from his family or friends. He wishes to be able to live a “normal life" without being “reliant on crack and heroin."

Viewers are divided over Dom’s story and situation. Some have expressed sympathy with comments like “Come on Dom! You can do this!" and “You just need a clear head and some direction. You can turn this around!" Others are critical of the homeless homeowner, with one user writing “Rich boy, begs for drugs, has a house brought outright, this is crazy," and another calling his story “very pathetic".

