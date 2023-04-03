London Widow Falls In Love With Late Husband's Best Friend 6 Months After His Death

Losing a husband can be a devastating moment in a wife’s life. A widow revealed how she found her soulmate in her late husband’s best friend, the person she had known long before her husband was dead.

54-year-old Zoe Matthews is a pub landlady from Reading, an hour west of London. She married Keith in 2004 and his best friend Stephen was his best man at the ceremony. However, 12 years later, Keith was diagnosed with bowel cancer and eventually died in 2020, aged 55. Heartbroken and looking for a shoulder to cry on, Zoe ended up with Stephen.

The Sun reported Zoe discussing her and Keith’s love story where she recalled, “I met Keith on a night out in December 1999 when I was 30 and he was 35. A DJ who was obsessed with music, from jazz to disco, he was amazing. He had a big group of friends who he’d met in the early-’80s, and we’d all go on nights out together."

Zoe revealed that she knew Stephen was kind at heart but never had any romantic feelings for him. She then added how she was happy with her late husband. “We were very happy together, with him taking my children from a previous relationship – Robert, now 37, Charlotte, 35, and Emily, 34 – on as his own. When Charlotte had her daughter Poppy in 2012, we were overjoyed to be grandparents."

Zoe said that Keith was healthy and active until he started suffering from IBS in 2016. While they made an ordinary appointment with the doctor, the results of the colonoscopy showed that Keith was suffering from stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to his lungs. “Though it was treatable, it wasn’t curable, and doctors said he might have just two to five years left," Zoe added.

They continued with chemotherapy and made the most of the time they had left with each other. But Keith passed away on January 8, 2020. It was after that Stephen and Zoe started getting closer and eventually fell in love as Zoe shared more and more of her grieving moments with Stephen.

