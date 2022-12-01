Looking At This Optical Illusion For 30 Seconds Can Baffle You

Photographs, artistic designs and patterns can be interpreted in many ways because they may appear differently to different people. But what is a good optical illusion? Something that will make you rub your eyes continuously, in disbelief. Optical illusions are mind-boggling. Many illusions reveal your hidden personality traits and sometimes keep your observational skills at bay. They can be in any form, be it pictorial depiction, physical form, puzzle or riddle.

Of late, an optical illusion is making rounds on the internet. It is a black small grid with thick grey borders and every corner has a white circle. In this illusion, you won’t find any number, picture or animal behind the scale but just look at the photo for around 30 seconds.

This brain teaser will make you think that there is a black dot inside each white circle and they might pop up one by one until you focus on one of them.

Do you know how it tricks your brain? It is because this illusion is any kind of grid which deceives a person’s vision. There are two common types, which are the Hermann grid illusion and the scintillating grid illusion.

According to inverse.com, this process is known as the extinction effect, because the white circle circumference of the black dots where the grey alleys meet, there is less contrast between the black and grey and the brain gets tricked into thinking the dot is actually lighter.

As per The Verge, this happens because retinal cells in the sheet of tissue called the retina at the back of the eye detect contrast.

Try this one with your friends and family to see their reactions. There are ample optical illusions available on the internet, you can also try them, they might either increase your observational skills or might tell about your personality!

