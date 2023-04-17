'Looking for 2 BHK in Indiranagar': Fan's Placard in RCB Match is Proof of Bengaluru's 'Priority'

Renting a house in Bengaluru seems to be an evergreen topic of discussion that never loses its charm. From tenants sharing their bizarre interview experiences to landlords listing their unusual demands, the conversations around renting just never seem to stop. The latest twist to this saga is a poster spotted in the stands of M. Chinnaswamy stadium during an IPL match, where a fan used the space typically reserved for team and player slogans to make a call-out for a rented house! This poster has now gone viral on social media, generating a lot of laughs and witty responses from netizens.

Twitter user, Atin Bose, shared a photo of himself at the IPL with a poster that read, “Looking for 2 BHK in Indiranagar." He joked, “Could’ve asked Kohli to marry us, but right now, priorities." This just goes to show that Bengalureans have their priorities straight - even during an exciting cricket match! Soon, Twitter was sent into a frenzy, with the comment section getting flooded with people’s hilarious reactions. Who knew that house hunting could be this much fun?

“Only way to get one in Bangalore," remarked one user, highlighting the difficulty of finding a house in the city while another one humourously suggested, “Rather contact Rahul Dravid…IYKYK."

Despite the lighthearted tone, the struggle to find a suitable house in Bengaluru is very real. Some netizens expressed empathy and wished the poster’s house-hunting efforts success, with one of them saying, “I really really from the bottom of my heart hope you find a place through this."

Meanwhile, the Chinnaswamy stadium witnessed another heartwarming moment during the RCB vs DC match when a fan of Virat Kohli brought his favorite dish, ‘Chole Bhature’, all the way from Delhi to Bengaluru. Holding a placard that read, “Virat Bhai, have brought Chole Bhature from Delhi! Let’s have it together after the match. What say?" and accompanied by a food packet, the fan’s picture went viral on social media. Although it’s unclear whether Kohli ever received the meal, the gesture warmed the hearts of fans across the country.

These moments prove that the IPL is not just about cricket, but also about the joy and excitement that fans experience. It’s a reminder that the IPL is much more than just a sporting event.

