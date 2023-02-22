Home » BUZZ » 'Looking For Laddoo': Man Gets Random Book With Heartfelt Sorry Note Instead of Amazon Order

'Looking For Laddoo': Man Gets Random Book With Heartfelt Sorry Note Instead of Amazon Order

A Twitter user ordered a book on Amazon, got a different book instead. The apology note from the sellers that accompanied the book made Twitter go all weepy.

Twitter user receives wrong book instead of Amazon order with a cute sorry note. (Credits: Twitter/@kashflyy)
Twitter user receives wrong book instead of Amazon order with a cute sorry note. (Credits: Twitter/@kashflyy)

Small booksellers are not in the best of straits and a Twitter user’s experience drives the point home, though in quite a wholesome way. Kashish, the person in question, placed an order for a book on Amazon but received a random book called ‘Looking For Laddoo’ instead. Such mix-ups are known to happen from time to time, but what made Twitter go a little weepy was the apology letter from the sellers that accompanied the book.

In endearingly broken English, the sellers informed Kashish that the book he had ordered was in stock but in damaged condition. They would deliver the correct order and he could return ‘Looking For Laddoo’. They just had one request repeated several times in the letter: “Don’t give negative feedback sir".

Twitter users joined in on the request. Moreover, Aparna Karthikeyan, the author of ‘Looking For Laddoo’ chimed in too. “Ah, I have just discovered I’m what you get when what you want is not available or is damaged! Sorry this happened, @kashflyy. I don’t know if Looking for Laddoo is your type (it is about dogs & Chennai, my first loves) Hope you get the right book soon ," she wrote.

As they say, “I’m not crying, you’re crying."

