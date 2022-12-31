Lord Bobby Wants You to Do This at 11:58 Tonight For a Hopeful Start to 2023

It’s the end of another year and if you’re not feeling all that hopeful about 2023, Lord Bobby is here to save the day. The primary pursuit of human life is companionship, but if that doesn’t sound all that exciting, let Lord Bobby break it down for you: “ek dost dhoondta hoon main dosti ke liye“. If you want to start the new year on a hopeful note, the ultimate hero has made a PSA on Twitter. If you play the song ‘Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela’ from Bobby Deol’s iconic movie ‘Gupt’, at exactly 23:58:46 tonight, you’ll start the new year with that aforementioned hopeful note.

“If you play “Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela" at 23:58:46 on New Year’s Eve, you will start your New Year with “Ek Dost Dhoondta Hoon Main Dosti Ke Liye"," Bobbywood tweeted.

“Most important information for today," wrote one Twitter user. “This is what I am going to be doing," declared another.

Lord Bobby also had a relatable meme for new year’s eve expectations vs reality.

Even though Bobby Deol hasn’t had a lot of hit films of late, the various futuristic scenes that he did ages ago are managing to keep him relevant on social media. We are, in fact, speaking about the Lord Bobby memes that are, for some reason, a thing. If not for them, we’d never know how shockingly prescient Bobby Deol’s movies had been. His movie repertoire includes ones that supply memes to keep Twitter going for days, like Soldier, Badal, Bichoo, Apne, and Yamla Pagla Deewana. He had made his Bollywood debut in Barsaat alongside Twinkle Khanna in 1995. However, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, a suspense thriller, was considered his breakthrough role.

