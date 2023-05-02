Loss, Love And Laddoos: Doctor Narrates A Heartbreaking Tale Of His Patient

In the world of social media, where people often share happy moments and milestones, a tweet from a doctor about “laddoos" may seem unusual. But for this doctor, it was a reminder of a patient who touched his life in a profound way. The tweet read, “The 4th Laddoos." The doctor explained he was treating a patient named Paul, who suffered from alcohol use disorder for over 15 years. Despite his efforts to help his patient recover from his alcohol addiction and improve his health, Paul, unfortunately, experienced a relapse and eventually passed away due to severe alcohol-related hepatitis.

However, even in the face of this tragedy, the doctor was struck by the kindness of Paul’s wife, who came to visit him months later and gifted him with three Laddoos, a traditional Indian sweet. One from her side, two from her daughters’ The fourth laddoo, the doctor realised, was missing because it would have been given by Paul himself, had he not passed away. This poignant moment served as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of showing compassion and understanding towards those who are struggling with addiction.

“Three Laddoos. One from her and two from the daughters," the tweet read. The doctor added, “But all I could think about, was that fourth Laddu. The one I never received from Paul, because he died. A woman lost her husband, two bright young children lost their father."

The story of Paul and his family touched hearts on the internet and it severed as a tragic reminder of the destructive power of addiction. It is a reminder that addiction affects not just the individual but also their loved ones. Many wanted the doctor to post this heartwrenching story in Hindi and other languages so it could reach more people. Others cheered him on to keep his head high. “This is so heartwarming. Thanks for sharing. Alcoholism is a global scourge. Your writings should reach globally. Will see if such posts of yours can be translated to Arabic. I live in Dubai," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “If possible put this out in Hindi. A lot of people need to read it. Most of them won’t understand English are the very ones who should be reading this."

“Next time I would try to see patients and relatives in a different way. Thanks a lot for sharing your perspective," a user tweeted.

In a world that can be harsh and unforgiving, the doctor’s story is a beacon of light, reminding us that we can all make a difference in someone’s life, no matter how small.

