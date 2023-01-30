Love knows no boundaries, and in this case literally. A woman from Sweden recently travelled to India but it wasn’t for a vacation, instead, she arrived in the country to marry a man with whom she connected on Facebook. According to ANI, the man identified to be Pawan Kumar hails from Uttar Pradesh. The Swedish woman Christen Liebert tied the knot with her internet lover at the Prema Devi School located in Awagarh, Etah, in a Hindu ceremony.

Christen opted to deck up in Indian traditional wear for the wedding rituals. In a series of photos shared by ANI, she can be seen donning a red saree during the marriage function and a green one during what appears to be their pre-wedding festivity. The couple reportedly connected with each other 10 years ago via Facebook. Take a look at their wedding photos here:

The newly-wedded couple first became friends back in 2012, and ever since then they’ve stayed connected with each other via video calls and frequent phone calls. Over the years, their online friendship turned into love. The duo seemingly met each other a year ago when they visited the Taj Mahal together. It was reportedly after visiting the monument of romanticism that the duo decided to seal the deal. In a quote given to the news agency, Christen Liebert stated, “I have visited India before and I love the country. I am extremely happy about the marriage."

Reportedly, Pawan is an engineer by profession and has completed his graduation in B Tech from Dehradun. Though it is a unique wedding, the UP man’s family seemingly has no objection to their kin’s relationship with the foreigner. “We totally agree with this marriage," said the groom’s father Geetam Singh adding that the family is happy with the children’s happiness.

Previously, a 23-year-old UP man travelled to Pakistan to marry a girl who he fell in love with. According to Telangana Today, the man identified to be Mohd Jamal is a zardozi artist from Farrukhabad. He met his lady love on Facebook and it wasn’t until their friendship turned into a romantic tale that the man discovered the girl was Pakistani. The duo got married in Eram in June last year and reportedly Farrukhabad district administration extended a hand of support to the couple to officially register their marriage.

