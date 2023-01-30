Home » BUZZ » Love Beyond Boundaries: Swedish Woman Travels To India To Marry Facebook Friend

Love Beyond Boundaries: Swedish Woman Travels To India To Marry Facebook Friend

"I am extremely happy about the marriage," Christen Liebert said after tying the knot with her lover Pawan Kumar from UP.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 11:29 IST

Delhi, India

The couple connected with each other 10 years ago via Facebook. (Image source: Twitter/@AHindinews)
The couple connected with each other 10 years ago via Facebook. (Image source: Twitter/@AHindinews)

Love knows no boundaries, and in this case literally. A woman from Sweden recently travelled to India but it wasn’t for a vacation, instead, she arrived in the country to marry a man with whom she connected on Facebook. According to ANI, the man identified to be Pawan Kumar hails from Uttar Pradesh. The Swedish woman Christen Liebert tied the knot with her internet lover at the Prema Devi School located in Awagarh, Etah, in a Hindu ceremony.

Christen opted to deck up in Indian traditional wear for the wedding rituals. In a series of photos shared by ANI, she can be seen donning a red saree during the marriage function and a green one during what appears to be their pre-wedding festivity. The couple reportedly connected with each other 10 years ago via Facebook. Take a look at their wedding photos here:

Advertisement

The newly-wedded couple first became friends back in 2012, and ever since then they’ve stayed connected with each other via video calls and frequent phone calls. Over the years, their online friendship turned into love. The duo seemingly met each other a year ago when they visited the Taj Mahal together. It was reportedly after visiting the monument of romanticism that the duo decided to seal the deal. In a quote given to the news agency, Christen Liebert stated, “I have visited India before and I love the country. I am extremely happy about the marriage."

RELATED NEWS

Reportedly, Pawan is an engineer by profession and has completed his graduation in B Tech from Dehradun. Though it is a unique wedding, the UP man’s family seemingly has no objection to their kin’s relationship with the foreigner. “We totally agree with this marriage," said the groom’s father Geetam Singh adding that the family is happy with the children’s happiness.

Previously, a 23-year-old UP man travelled to Pakistan to marry a girl who he fell in love with. According to Telangana Today, the man identified to be Mohd Jamal is a zardozi artist from Farrukhabad. He met his lady love on Facebook and it wasn’t until their friendship turned into a romantic tale that the man discovered the girl was Pakistani. The duo got married in Eram in June last year and reportedly Farrukhabad district administration extended a hand of support to the couple to officially register their marriage.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 30, 2023, 11:29 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 11:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Sets Internet On Fire With Drool-worthy Photo In Black And White Monokini, See The Diva's Sexy Swimwear Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Share Inside Pictures From Mehendi And Sangeet, Check Out The Candid Photos Of The Couple