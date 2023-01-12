‘Love is in the Air’: Man Boards Same Flight as Fiancée to Surprise Her With Cute Proposal

Proposals are always special! Some happen mid-air while some are underwater. Yes, people go over and above in surprising their loved ones and creating a special moment that remains etched in their hearts forever. This time, a man decided to propose to his fiancée by boarding the same flight as her. He got down on one knee on an Air India flight to propose to his lady love 35,000 feet in the air. The video of the man’s cute proposal went viral on social media.

In the clip shared by a man named Ramesh Kotana, one could find the man holding a pink chart paper and walking towards his fiancée to propose to her. Unknown of his presence on the London-Mumbai flight, the woman was completely surprised on finding him in front of her. The man stood with the banner that read, “I could walk forever and a mile with you. Would you like to walk with me?" The lady, taken aback by the romantic gesture, got out of her seat only to make the man kneel down to propose to her with a ring. And guess what! She said YES!

The wholesome moment was captured on camera under the guidance of Air India’s crew members who assisted him to go ahead with his proposal while ensuring that other passengers do not get disturbed by the same. According to Hindustan Times, the event occurred on January 2 when the woman was travelling from London to Mumbai via Hyderabad. Her fiancé took the help of one of the crew members to arrange for his proposal plan. He then booked a Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai flight to get on board and create a heart-warming moment for his partner.

