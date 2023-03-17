Keeping a healthy relationship with your partner can be challenging, and it takes considerable effort to maintain. It’s not something that can be done on autopilot. There are some essential ground rules that are to be followed, and certain behaviours that go beyond the portrayal of romance in movies. Nevertheless, opinions on what constitutes acceptable behaviour vary from person to person. Recently, a Twitter user asked their followers to share their unpopular opinion on relationships, resulting in a plethora of diverse responses.

The Twitterverse has been buzzing with such opinions on relationships after a user, @_AyandaB, sparked a conversation on the same. One individual suggested, “If you’re dating someone and they sleep with someone else they did not cheat on you, they just slept with someone else, cheating is for married people". Others argued that partners do not need to constantly validate and reassure each other. Some even claimed that unconditional love is nothing more than a fairy tale, and that love and infatuation are often confused.

Several users questioned the role of a dominant female partner, stating, “Women that act masculine (argue, fight, yell, etc) aren’t worth the time or effort to “tame" into a feminine role for a relationship and marriage." Others claimed that relationships cannot always be a 50/50 split, as, at certain points, one partner may need to give more than the other.

Overall, the responses on Twitter illustrate that relationships are complex and require effort, dedication, and compromise. They are not always the picture-perfect rom-coms portrayed in movies, and love alone is not enough to sustain a relationship. True, long-lasting relationships require both partners to work together and strive for the beauty that they desire in their relationship. While there may be some differences in opinion on what constitutes acceptable behaviour and relationship dynamics, it is clear that relationships are much more intricate than we often give them credit for.

