Love Street-side Noodles? Disgusting Video of How They Are Made in a Factory May Make You Rethink

We often hear Indians claiming, ‘The more untidy the food joint, the better its taste’. Quite often, we also come across videos showing how street food materials are prepared in the most unhygienic manner but even that doesn’t stop us from consuming them! But we’re sure that this disgusting video of how noodles are made in a factory will make you rethink and control your ‘finger-licking’ actions.

Twitter user, Chirag Barjatya, posted a video showing how noodles are made from scratch with workers handling them as ‘grossly’ as possible. From processing the dough to placing them in dirty containers, the 1-minute clip showed it all. Taking a sarcastic tone to point out the ones who love street-side noodles, the man wrote, “When was the last time you had roadside chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce?"

Even netizens started playing around with the ‘yucky’ clip and made some sarky remarks on the micro-blogging site. “World’s most hygienic noodle-making process. Noodles comes with tasty masala powder and diarrhea," commented a user and another one tweeted, “Wow….hard working people…." One user also pointed out that it doesn’t show whether the making process is being done by street food vendors or five-star hotels. “How do you know it’s used only road side vendors and not by 5-star restaurants?"

This came after a video of a man stomping on the dough to make toasts went viral on social media. It showed how a mill worker kept jumping on the dough being used to make an eatable with bare legs. On being caught, he pretended to use his hands to knead the dough and when asked about his employer, the guy started begging for forgiveness.

