Loved In India But Dubbed ‘Devil’s Herb’ In Some Parts Of World, Know Why

Safe to say that most Indians love the aroma of coriander. Come winter, chutney made from coriander is a delicacy in most households in the Indian subcontinent. But in an almost alternate reality, International ‘I Hate Coriander Day’ is celebrated on February 24 each year. It gives a chance for haters of this herb to unite, to bash coriander together with a heart full of hatred. And no, we are not kidding. ‘I Hate Coriander Day’ is very much a reality and this much-loved desi herb rubs some taste buds the wrong way.

Over 10% of people dislike coriander because it tastes like soap to them, and scientific study has hinted that the dislike may be brought on by a specific gene called OR6A2, which influences the olfactory receptors. A genetic testing business, named 23andMe, conducted the study in 2012 with a sample size of 50,000 participants. It’s interesting to note that most people who detest coriander are of European descent.

The group’s major demand is that eateries should prominently declare on their menus if any of their dishes contain coriander. Any restaurant that refuses to comply with this request risks public humiliation, according to the group. This herb is so despised by some sections, that it has earned the moniker ‘the devil’s herb’. All this may seem strange to us Indians, who have learnt to love coriander from our childhood and it is indeed difficult for us to imagine that there could be a day dedicated to the hatred people have for the herb.

