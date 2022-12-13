'Loved The Way He Drove': 24-Year-Old Pak Woman Who Married 50-Year-Old Bus Driver

When it comes to love, age is just a number. We have often heard such sayings. A couple seems to have taken these words literally. A 50-year-old bus driver has defied all odds and fallen in love with a 24-year-old female passenger. During her daily journey from Channu to Lahore in Pakistan’s Punjab state, a woman named Shehzadi and a bus driver named Sadiq fell for each other. Sadiq would never have confessed his love, but Shehzadi did it first. That’s when he reciprocated, and both got married. Their love story is nothing less than a film.

Pakistani YouTuber Syed Basit Ali interviewed the couple. Shehzadi revealed during the interview that retro songs made her fall in love with Sadiq. She revealed that she loved his style, the way he talks and the way he drove the bus. Shehzadi used to take the bus daily, from Channu to Lahore and her stop was the last one. Sadiq used to play retro songs during the whole journey, every day. This made Shehzadi fall head over heels for her now-husband Sadiq.

Shehzadi revealed that the biggest challenge in their love story was the confession of the love they had for each other. But one day she gathered the courage and confessed her love to Sadiq. The bus driver then reciprocated her love. Shehzadi told Sadiq that love sees no age.

The couple’s love story has gone viral on the internet, and they have become quite famous in Pakistan. Their interview with Syed Basit Ali was viewed more than 13 lakh times on the video-sharing platform, and people supported their love story in the comments section. Many congratulated the couple and labelled it as “true love".

