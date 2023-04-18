Loyal Customer Brings 1984 Macintosh To Apple's Store Launch In Mumbai

Apple’s first retail store is now open. CEO Tim Cook opened the door to the store in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. Tim Cook gave a warm welcome to the long queue of customers who were waiting outside. The store launch also marks 25 years of Apple in India. Pictures and videos from the grand launch have spread like wildfire on social media. In the middle of this, a picture of a loyal customer, who was spotted carrying the 1984 Macintosh, to the BKC store has cropped up on Twitter. In the photos, the man is beaming with happiness alongside his group making victory signs as the camera captures them together. During an interaction with CNBC-TV18, the customer said, “It’s been a long journey. I’m happy Apple is opening its store in India."

Another customer among the many in the line was identified to be 23-year-old Aan Shah, who travelled from Ahmedabad, Gujarat just for the launch. While talking about the excitement level, the youngster told Reuters, “The vibe here is just different. It’s not like buying from some normal store. There’s just no comparison. It’s so exciting."

Just a day earlier, Tim Cook, enjoyed Mumbai’s quintessential snack with Madhuri Dixit. The duo was captured eating vada pav at the Swati Snacks, a small cafe in Mumbai. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun fame shared the glimpses on Twitter stating, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav."

The Apple CEO also expressed his gratitude in a subsequent tweet and said, “Thanks Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious."

The private store launch of Apple that took place on Monday was attended by famous B-town celebs including Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar, Raveena Tandon, AR Rahman, and many more. Following the Mumbai launch, is the opening of Apple’s second retail store in Delhi on Thursday.

