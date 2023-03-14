Did you know of an architectural marvel located at Charbagh that looks like a chessboard? The Ministry of Railways, who often shares engaging posts for its followers, shared an interesting piece of information about a railway station in the city of Nawabs. In their post, the Rail Ministry stated that the Charbagh railway station looks like a chess board from an aerial view. They shared a photo of the railway station and the text on it read: “The Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow appears like a chess board from an aerial view. The station’s domes and pillars give the impression of chess pieces, making it a unique architectural wonder that attracts many visitors."

Sharing the informative piece, the Ministry of Railways wrote, “Did you know? In the city of Nawabs, the Lucknow railway station, located at Charbagh, is a stunning architectural wonder that looks like a chessboard from above."

Check out the tweet here:

The post has already garnered more than 95,000 views and many reactions. Many Twitter users offered more information about the Charbagh railway station while a few called it a must-visit destination. Many also loved the architecture of the railway station while a few believed that the station did not look like a chessboard.

One user wrote, “It is the best railway station in India which has a rich Boulevard at the station periphery. None of the stations in India is like Charbagh railway station."

Another Twitter user agreed with the post and wrote, “Wow!! the architectural design of Charbagh railway station in Lucknow is truly remarkable! The resemblance to a chessboard and chess pieces is both creative and impressive, making it a must-visit destination for anyone interested in unique architecture and Chess."

An individual wrote, “Wow looks incredible!"

“Indeed a very spectacular awesome Lucknow railway station," read a comment by a user.

A section of users could not find any resemblance to a chessboard. One wrote, “Looks nothing like a chess board or chess pieces."

Previously, the Ministry of Railways had shared a video of the Hosapete Railway Station in Karnataka. The clip highlighted the new architecture of the railway station.

The station was revamped and the recent infrastructure is inspired by Hampi’s temples.

