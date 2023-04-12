Lucky Teen Wins Rs 8 Crore On 18th Birthday, Lottery Ticket Was Birthday Gift

The 18th birthday celebration became all the more special for a US teen who ended up winning a $ 1 million or Rs 8.2 crore lottery. The teen, Kaleb Hang, who just attained the legal age to participate in lotteries became an instant millionaire. According to the California Lottery, Kaleb did not purchase the lottery ticket, it was a present from his grandmother to mark the teenager’s 18th birthday. The youngster and his mother were on their way to fishing when he scratched the ticket and became aware of the big win.

“I’m pretty stoked! I certainly wasn’t expecting it," said Kaleb. According to him, they had to pull over their car to acknowledge what had happened. “My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it. We had to pull over. It was a million dollars," he added.

Since it was a normal fishing trip, Kaleb did not carry his ID out of the ordinary. The mother-son duo had to turn around and go back home to fetch Kaleb’s ID to claim the money.

“I didn’t even have an ID yet. We turned around and went home because I had to get an ID before I could even claim the ticket," he continued.

The Scratchers ticket that made the teenager an instant millionaire is called ‘The Perfect Gift!’ It was purchased by his grandma from the Oasis Market in Turlock. When asked what he plans to do with the lump sum amount, Kaleb revealed he wants to use it to pay his college dues and invest in his future.

In a similar lucky instance, a Florida woman ended up winning $2 million (approximately Rs 16.41 crore) in a lottery, just two days after the completion of her daughter’s cancer treatment. Identified to be Geradline Gimblet, the Florida native spent her entire life saving for paying her daughter’s hospital bills. Her story went viral on Twitter with photos of Gimblet holding the humongous lottery cheque alongside her daughter and granddaughter at the Florida Lottery headquarters.

Gimblet stopped at a gas station to purchase the crosswords “$2,000,000 Bonus Cashword Scratch-Off game" ticket.

