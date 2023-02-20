Home » BUZZ » Luxurious Interiors To Excellent Location, Inside World's Loneliest House

Luxurious Interiors To Excellent Location, Inside World's Loneliest House

Loneliest house in the world is located in the south of Iceland.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 10:34 IST

Delhi, India

The place where this house is located is named Elliðaey.
The place where this house is located is named Elliðaey.

Sometimes we all wish to get away from the hustle-bustle of the city and settle in some peaceful place in some remote corner of the world. Not too long ago, a news went viral that there is a house in the south of Iceland, and it is referred to as the ‘world’s loneliest house’. It has been abandoned for more than 100 years. And while the place is peaceful, people think it’s a nightmare to stay there.

According to a Daily Star, the house was once a safe place owned by a businessman, but for years no one has lived there. This small house is located on an island in the south of Iceland. The place around it is also very beautiful. There is nothing else present here except the beautiful sea, green grass, and some animals.

Advertisement

The place where this house is located is named Elliðaey. Many lived in this place between the 18th and 19th centuries. In 1930, people started migrating from here. They started going to the other side in search of a better life. Gradually, everyone left and nothing is left on the island, except this one house, which still exists.

Since no one ever came or thought to settle at this place, the house could never be inhabited even though it was in good condition with all basic amenities, including cooking utensils, furniture, a place to light a fire, and all other modern fittings. The surprising thing is that even then no one comes here to live permanently.

RELATED NEWS

It is said that this house was built by a billionaire once upon a time. There is another rumour that this place was gifted by the government of Iceland to the famous singer Bjork. Occasionally, tour companies bring people here for a trip because of the environment, which is so pleasant and peaceful away from the chaos of city life.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 20, 2023, 10:34 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 10:34 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+46PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Netflix Networking Party

+26PHOTOS

Rani Mukerji, Aditi Rao Hydari, Uorfi Javed, Shilpa Shetty, Boman Irani, Sonakshi Sinha Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About