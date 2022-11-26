Home » BUZZ » 'Ma'am Aap Bhi': SRK Fan's Quip As Gauri Khan Poses For Photo Outside Mannat

'Ma'am Aap Bhi': SRK Fan's Quip As Gauri Khan Poses For Photo Outside Mannat

Gauri Khan posed outside Mannat to share a pic of its renovated nameplate and a hilarious SRK fan had this to say.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 10:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Gauri Khan spoke about the design of Mannat's new nameplate in an Instagram post. (Photo: Instagram/@gaurikhan )
Gauri Khan spoke about the design of Mannat's new nameplate in an Instagram post. (Photo: Instagram/@gaurikhan )

Shah Rukh Khan waving to legions of fans from the balcony of Mannat is a cultural moment that shows the stature of his stardom in India. Since SRK is almost worshipped by his fans, his house Mannat has become something of a shrine to the general public. As it happens with all historical buildings in India, people flock to Mannat to click selfies, do “photoshoots" et al on the daily. Recently, the Mannat nameplate and gates have been renovated. Gauri Khan posted a picture of herself standing by the refurbished nameplate.

Gauri, who is an interior designer, captioned the photo: “The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe."

A fan took the opportunity to quip, “Mam aap bhi SRK ke ghar ke bahar photo khichwati hai [sic]." His little joke has now gone viral.

SRK’s Mannat provides a good view to the “sea of love" that greets him on his birthday every year. “The sea of love as I see it. Thank u all for being there and making this day ever so special. Gratitude…and only Love to you all," he captioned a video of the sea of fans clamouring for a glimpse of him.

A source told Pinkvilla that SRK and his team are making a documentary on the massive fan following that he has earned over his 30-year journey in the film industry. “The idea is to encapsulate the thoughts of fans, and what makes them travel to Mannat every year on SRK’s birthday," the source was quoted as saying. The documentary would also feature some fans who travelled from outside India just to get a glimpse of the star.

