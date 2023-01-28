Madhuri Dixit has given Bollywood many powerhouse performances and this scene from her film ‘Lajja’ is proof. Bollywood has long had a problem of relegating women’s performances to the romantic realm, where she exists not as her own person but as the muse for the hero. Patriarchal norms in culture dictate that women should always appear mild-mannered, sweet and ‘palatable’ to the male gaze.

Women’s rage in film, therefore, is not as widely portrayed even now, though there are some significant and iconic examples to celebrate. Some time ago, there was a Twitter thread that asked people to share acting performances by men that did not involve any yelling. For men, expected to show ‘manliness’ on steroids, these examples were a breath of fresh air.

For similar reasons, a Twitter thread is now doing the rounds, where people have been sharing acting performances from women where they do yell. Madhuri’s scene from ‘Lajja’ emerged among the many iconic scenes being shared.

“Madhuri Dixit in Lajja (2001). One of her most brilliant performances that is still painfully relevant today," a Twitter user wrote. The scene also features Manisha Koirala. In it, Madhuri’s character delivers a searing critique of the patriarchy and marriage as an institution with its oppressive rituals for women.

This is only one of the many performances that prove Madhuri’s talent is a lot more far-reaching than just her stellar dancing.

