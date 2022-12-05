'Magical Moments': Boaters Have Close Encounter with Giant Gray Whales in Mexico

The majestic giant whales are a wonderful sight to witness. Just thinking of their sheer size is enough to make one wonder how vast the ocean is. Now imagine seeing two right under your boat. One is bound to be awestruck. A group of marine biologists from Baja California in Mexico were able to spot gray whales up close. The video was shared on Instagram, which showed these majestic creatures right at the surface, making the most adorable sounds. It is a thrilling sight indeed, as one whale slowly twirls around and moves away, the other stays close, almost within the biologists’ touch. Take a peek at the clip here:

Social media users were transfixed by the whales. But at the same time, many mentioned that the sight was also a scary one. Just looking at the tiny boat in comparison to the giant whales showed the difference in size. One user mentioned they might have liked a helicopter view better. Just to make themselves feel safer. “Mesmerizing but also terrifying, they are so big," wrote an Instagram user.

Another user commented, “They seem like such gentle giants. I could watch and listen to this all day!"

“Gosh I’m so nervous the boat gets tail slapped to Alaska, I can’t even enjoy the beauty," read the third comment.

Gray whales are known for their curiosity towards boats as seen in the video. They tend to become the focus of whale watching and ecotourism along the west coast of North America. These giants have earned the nickname “devil fish" because of their aggressive reactions when harpooned. They also make one of the longest annual migrations for any mammal. The giants travel about 10,000 miles round-trip and in some cases even upwards of 14,000 miles. Gray whales can grow to about 49 feet long and weigh approximately 90,000 pounds. Males are slightly smaller than females. They have a mottled gray body and small eyes located just above the corners of their mouth.

