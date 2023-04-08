Maharashtra Woman on a Quest Travels Across State Solely By Asking For Lifts From Strangers

Patriarchal society restricts women’s movement in more ways than one: they must return home early, they cannot stay out late, can’t move around alone, and must necessarily be “properly dressed". Even after all of these restrictions, do women feel safe? That is the question that drives Kanchan Jadhav, a young journalism student at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. She is currently in Maharashtra, searching for answers. She has been touring the state by taking lifts from strangers and has visited 13 districts thus far.

How did it start?

Kanchan Dattatreya Jadhav is from Parbhani district’s Selu village. She is a journalism student at MGM College in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Kanchan’s father is the principal of a district council school and her mother is a homemaker. Kanchan realised early the perils of patriarchy and how the society discriminates against women. It disturbed her as she studied Journalism. To find out firsthand if women in Maharashtra are safe, she has decided to visit the entire state just by taking lifts from strangers.

Kanchan’s family said no to her idea

When Kanchan told her family that she was going to explore the state by taking lifts, they simply vetoed her idea. However, they conceded after much persuasion on her part. She left her house with only some necessities like a tent, and began her trek from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. So far, she has taken lifts to 13 districts and over 1300 kilometres.

How does she travel?

Kanchan begins her journey by taking lifts at 7 a.m. and continues until 7 p.m. She finds a place to stay after 7 p.m. She prefers to stay in hotels, schools, temples, and other locations where she may pitch her tent. “Many people are surprised that I have been spending nights alone in a tent, and people often come to check if I am safe," she said.

She has been spending money solely on food throughout the tour. Often, the person she asks for a lift also supplies her with food. “I take lifts at various locations while passing through a village," she explained.

Kanchan had conflicting emotions at first, and the key dilemma was whom she should approach for a lift and whom she should not. She has had a mixed bag of experiences. “Many people used to question me. Sometimes I was offered a lift for a longer distance than I had asked for," she said.

“Many people hand me their mobile number and tell me to call them if I am in trouble. People of my father’s age consider me their daughter. Boys of my age consider me their sister. So far I have not felt threatened. Everybody has been helping me. I feel proud about Maharashtra," Kanchan says with full confidence.

