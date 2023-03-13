Mahesh Bhatt, in a recent interview with Arbaaz Khan, opened up about his relationship with both Soni Razdan and Parveen Babbi. In addition to speaking about Parveen’s struggles with her mental health, he also elaborated on how he resisted getting into a relationship with Soni. “We were at a hotel in Worli and I told Soni the line which is in ‘Raaz’ that, ‘Don’t come close to me, I’ll destroy you’ but she said ‘Main barbaad hona chaahti hoon’," he was quoted as saying by Entertainment Times.

This is how many people have found out about the ‘origin story’ of the Raaz dialogue. Apart from that, the line is getting meme-d on Twitter, with many drawing references to the ‘Bikharne ka mujhko shauq hai bada’ song from ‘Qala’. Some Twitter users have also dubbed Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan as the Desi version of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who regularly divulge many details of their relationship to the public.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also been hotly debating Ranbir Kapoor’s comments on Alia Bhatt’s “bathroom habits", with many criticising him and others adding “context" to the matter.

