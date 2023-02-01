Most of us would have at least one English song in our playlists even when their lyrics seem to be ambiguous to our Desi ears. But do you remember the first English song that you heard as a teen? It has to be ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber, right? Not really! Desis surprisingly shared how English lyrics in an Indian song gave them their first exposure to foreign-language soundtracks.

Remember, ‘Somewhere out there…I know there is someone…Who is waiting just for me, Mahiya…’? This song from ‘Awarapan’ soothed our ears back then but lip-syncing the lyrics was a real task! Now, this has ignited Twitterati to look back on the first-ever English song they heard.

A user, Abhishek, shared a short clip of ‘Mahiya’ and wrote, “Not Baby by Justin Bieber, This was my first English song." This sparked a whole new conversation on Indian Twitter as they started reminiscing about the same. Several tweets flooding the comment section mentioned ‘Dhoom’, ‘Mika Singh’s ‘Something Something’, ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’, ‘Vengaboys- To Brazil!’, ‘Smack That’, Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’, ‘Temperature’ by Sean Paul and so on.

Earlier, a man sought suggestions from Twitter about a ‘song where actors, director, DOP, Musician, Singer, Lyricist - EVERY KILLED IT’. Netizens listed out several songs including Chaiyya Chaiyya, Satrangi Re from Bombay, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha, Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodhaa Akbar, Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi from Meri Pyaari Bindu, Pardesi from Dev D, Hey Ya from Karthik Calling Karthik and whatnot. The playlist specified all songs that were deemed to be perfect in every sense.

