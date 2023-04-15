Majestic Tiger, Peafowl: Dad-Daughter Duo Captures Incredible Sights on Ranthambhore Safari

Nothing says father-daughter quality time like some good old jungle safari out in Ranthambhore! A Twitter user called Aditya Singh has been on jungle safaris in Ranthambhore with his daughter for the past few days and they have shared some incredible sights from the trip. “Father and daughter have been on safaris for the last few days in Ranthambhore. She missed some school but got better schooled. We saw tigers on some trips and didn’t on some. But both [of] us with a combined age of 68 are happy inside the forest, irrespective of what we see," Singh wrote on Twitter.

His photos include one of a majestic tiger on the prowl, an Indian Peafowl with its colourful feathers on full show, a big Brown Fish Owl exuding attitude, a glorious sunset over the Padam lake, Flame of the Forest trees, blue skies, a herd of feeding deer. Surprisingly, the incredible photographs were clicked not by Singh himself, but his 11-year-old daughter Nyra. The last photo in the Twitter thread was of the little one taking a nap after a physically-challenging safari.

That’s a core memory for Nyra and her dad right there!

