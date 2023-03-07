Wildlife experts have captured heartwarming moments of a snow leopard family in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley. The species are known to be the ‘ghost of the mountains’ owing to their elusive nature. It is the colouring of their skin that also makes them difficult to see against the snowy and rocky terrain they live in. What makes the recent spotting more fascinating is the fact that it is an extremely rare phenomenon to spot two or more animals of this species together. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of two cubs of the species wandering around before they reunite with their mother.

The mom leopard can be seen caressing the kids in an affectionate gesture, while the cubs enjoy her company. Sharing the heart-warming clip, the IFS officer wrote, “The ghost of the mountains. A snow leopard family captured by a good friend. They are one of the most agile hunters on earth."

Advertisement

Sharing details about their species, the IFS officer informs that the creatures become adaptable to high and cold altitudes. “It’s a mother with two cubs. Snow leopards are most adaptable to high & cold altitudes. They are known for their acrobatics including running on steep slopes and long jumps. The video was shot at Lahaul-Spiti, last week," he added.

Kaswan also highlighted that “Snow leopards are the big cats which can’t roar. Their paws are specially designed for the hills and slopes. Powerful, agile, secretive & beautiful."

Advertisement

In just a day, the clip has garnered almost two lakh views and over four thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. Animal lovers were extremely rejoiced to watch the clip of the adorable family. One user commented, “To survive and thrive in this frigid environment is a marvel of nature."

Another wrote, “Wow. Treat to watch the most majestic creature."

Advertisement

One more joined, “Possibly the most beautiful video I have ever seen. Love the Snow Leopard."

Meanwhile, a user added, “It is hard to see one of these elusive animals. It is a delight to watch a family of three."

According to World Wildlife, snow leopards have a litter of one to five cubs and the infants are said to be blind at birth. It is only after a week they are born that they tend to open their eyes. The cubs are dependent on their mother for about a year. Snow leopards have been listed as ‘vulnerable’ species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here