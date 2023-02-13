Pathaan’s box office success has definitely etched its mark on the history of Bollywood. Breathing life into the Hindi film industry, Pathaan fever has not only gripped the nation but has also set the internet ablaze. From people making reels by copying Deepika Padukone’s sizzling move from Besharam Rang to shaking leg on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, since the release of the tracks, the internet is flooded with innumerable Pathaan-related posts. Well, adding another one to the list, a makeup artist has left users speechless after she transformed herself into Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan look. While fans are leaving no stone unturned in warmly welcoming their icon with open arms after the hiatus of four long years, Canada-based Dikshita Jindal has come up with one of the most unique ways to shower her love on King Khan.

In the now-viral video, Dikshita can be seen transforming herself into a splitting image of the superstar, with the help of heavy contouring and highlighting with a lighter shade concealer. The video opens by showing Dikshita creating a plain canvas, with the help of foundation and concealer, which she also used to hide her eyebrows. After hiding her original eyebrows, she can be seen recreating SRK’s brows, to give her face a proper frame. She even creates lips that match him. In addition, she also created SRK’s beard and moustache. All this while she lip-syncs the title track of Pathaan, Jhoome Jo Pathaan. While sharing the video, Dikshita wrote in the caption, “Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Makeup Transformation into the Pathaan look of SRK. I hope you guys enjoy and love this video. Keep sharing. Your love and support means a lot."

After accomplishing the spitting image of the superstar, just with the help of makeup, Dikshita was successful in impressing the internet. Several users took to the comments section to laud her for achieving something “amazing" like this. One user commented, “This is too good…amazing." Many claimed it to be ‘quality content’ and commented, “Isko kehte hai quality content, dslr mein banane wale ko nahi." Several were surprised to know that this wasn’t some Instagram filter and commented, “Are you serious? kyaa matlaab ye filter nahi haiii?????"

It must be noted that this isn’t the first time that Diskshita has transformed herself into a celebrity using makeup. Earlier, she left the world speechless after successfully achieving the faces of Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega among others.

So far, Dikshita’s Pathaan transformation video has received over 10 million views.

