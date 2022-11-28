Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Aap Jaisa Koi' Remix Gets Flak: 'Stop Fiddling With Classics'

Aap Jaisa Koi, the latest song from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie Action Hero, has created a buzz online. The video, which featured Khurrana and Malaika Arora, was released on Saturday. It showed the two Bollywood celebrities dancing to the disco beats of Hassan’s 1980 hit song, which was written for Zeenat Aman’s movie Qurbani. While many were astounded by the dance moves of Malaika Arora, others were disappointed by the Bollywood remixing of another timeless song.

In the clip, Malaika is seen setting the dance floor on fire with her moves and her stunning outfit. The video also shows Ayushmann fighting some goons which are a few clips from the movie scenes. Towards the end of the video, Ayushmann and Malaika are seen grooving together on the foot-tapping number. Ayushmann also captioned the tweet as “When the OG Diva met An Action Hero".

Social media users are left divided on watching the video. Some fans argued over the original song and accuse Bollywood of ripping them off. While others have responded to them with facts and evidence demonstrating that the song is for the Bollywood film and does not belong to them.

One of the users wrote, “Another song of pak legend ruined by Bollywood. Stop copying every song of us. Try to make your own", to which a user replied, “No this song was produced by Indian music composer Biddu. Paki singer sang it with his compositions. This was always a Bollywood song."

Another user wrote, “Another gold song from the legendary singer of Pakistan ruined by Indians".

A third user went on to state facts and evidence about the song. Sharing the original YouTube video, the user wrote, “Original song was from the Bollywood film Qurbani sung by Pakistani Singer Nazia Hassan… So basically Bollywood has the song rights…"

Many other users pleaded to stop remaking iconic songs. One also wrote, “You DID not!!! Can we please, for the love of god, STOP fiddling with the classic old songs please?"

The original song, sung by Nazia Hassan, featured Zeenat Aman and served as a cornerstone of the disco movement. The song is from the 1980 Bollywood film Qurbani.

