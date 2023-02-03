Mimicry artist Chandni, who went viral earlier on social media for her mimicry of Alia Bhatt has another video out but this time she is not imitating anyone. The influencer, taking to her official Instagram handle, stated that Sanchet Tandon’s latest song ‘Malang Sajna’ is very similar to the theme song of ‘Karishma ka Karishma’. For those who don’t remember, Karishma ka Karishma is a 2000s Indian television series. It revolved around a girl, who was actually a robot. Its theme song went popular at that time.

Taking to Instagram, Chandni can be seen playing the both songs together so that a proper comparison can be made in between the two. “Malang Sajna is tune is very similar to Karishma ka Karishma," read the caption. Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has garnered over 45K likes. “And here I was wondering why I feel connected so much to this song even when I heard it the first time. Here is the explanation," read a comment on Instagram. Another person wrote, “Also similar to Jugnu ne mujhse kaha kaisa hai ye tera Piya."

Chandni is known for her mimicry videos. Earlier, a video of hers featured Alia Bhatt’s Darlings co-star Vijay Varma. In the video, she could be seen imitating a scene from the movie Darlings, with her co-star Vijay. Not just this but she also manages to slip in Brahmastra’s famous dialogue ‘Shivaaaa’ and ‘Isha button hai.’ “Darlingsss you mads you. I loves You," read the caption of the video.

In the video, Chandni can be seen mimicing Alia Bhatt characters from two of her recently released films - one is Isha from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, and the second one is Badrunissa Sheikh from Darlings.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, Chandni uploaded a hilarious video on her Instagram space enacting Alia’s dialogues from Brahmastra. Taking a dig at Alia’s character, Isha in the film, Chandni wrote, “Isha tumhara Button hai." The social media star was seen perfecting Alia’s gestures, expressions, and voice in the video. The way she lip-synced to Alia’s “Shiva" made her sound more like Alia Bhatt than the actress herself. Chandni with her on-point mannerism succeeded in copying Alia’s Isha. She aced imitating some of Alia’s interactions with Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva, making netizens go on a laughter ride.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here