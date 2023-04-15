Trends :Drunk PassengerAaliya MirNarmada RiverPushups World RecordHema Malini
Home » Buzz » Malaysian Entrepreneur Gives Rs 2 Lakh Bonus, Luxury Vacation To Domestic Helps

Malaysian Entrepreneur Gives Rs 2 Lakh Bonus, Luxury Vacation To Domestic Helps

Farah Wenn shared on TikTok how she treated each of them with 10,000 Ringgit (Rs 1.85 lakh) bonus and sponsored a luxurious island vacation for them with a helicopter ride.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 12:08 IST

Delhi, India

The maids were flown to Desaru Coast, Johor Bahru.
The maids were flown to Desaru Coast, Johor Bahru.

We all love our bonus when it comes a little extra than expected but what if your boss gives you a luxury weekend holiday to enjoy with your family and also gives you a good amount in cash. Sounds dreamy, right? Something similar happened with three maids in Malaysia.

The self-proclaimed textile entrepreneur Farah Wenn shared on TikTok how she treated each of them with 10,000 Ringgit (Rs 1.85 lakh) bonus and sponsored a luxurious island vacation for them with a helicopter ride.

The video is now making rounds on the internet and shows the maids were given bonuses on the occasion of Ramadan. After a couple of seconds, they are seen seated in a luxurious helicopter as they were flown to Desaru Coast, Johor Bharu and stayed in their own private suite at One and Only Resort.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Speaking with World of Buzz, Farah shared that she gives her maids a Ringgit vacation yearly to make them feel appreciated. Hermaids have been working with her for almost four years. She also stated that they have been part of the family, especially in handling kids and household chores. Farah also mentioned that she wants them to be happy during Ramadan because this is the time when they’ll miss their family the most.

RELATED NEWS

The 28-year-old entrepreneur also mentioned that for last year’s gift, she gave them RM 5,000 (Rs 92,965) each with a staycation at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Happy businessmen and their generosity are often heard. Last year, a Chennai-based businessman decided to surprise their employees with special gifts on the occasion of Diwali. The owner of Chalani Jewellery, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, gave cars and bikes worth Rs 1.2 crore as gifts to his staff members and colleagues. A total of 19 employees were given 2 wheelers, meanwhile, about 8 of them received cars as a Diwali bonus.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: April 15, 2023, 12:08 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 12:08 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Apple CEO Tim Cook In India: Meets Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy And Other Celebs, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Looks Smoking Hot In Beige Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Stylish Bikinis