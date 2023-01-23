Home » BUZZ » Malaysian Restaurant Sells Papad as 'Asian Nachos' for Rs 500, Desis Call it a 'Crime'

Malaysian Restaurant Sells Papad as 'Asian Nachos' for Rs 500, Desis Call it a 'Crime'

A restaurant in Malaysia is selling plain old papad as 'Asian nachos' and Desis are not happy.

Last Updated: January 23, 2023, 12:00 IST

Malaysian restaurant menu calls papad 'Asian nachos'. (Credits: Via Twitter/@NaanSamantha)
Malaysian restaurant menu calls papad 'Asian nachos'. (Credits: Via Twitter/@NaanSamantha)

Cultural appropriation of Indian food is so widespread that “chai tea" is a thing in Western countries. Desis get understandably miffed when such instances surface on the Internet; for instance, when the South Indian Dosa gets dubbed “crepe". Now, it has gone a notch higher with a restaurant in Malaysia calling the Desi “papad" by the name of “Asian nachos".

A snap of the menu was shared by a Twitter user going by Samantha, who wrote, “A culinary crime has been committed." That’s one way to offend two communities at once. A Twitter user dug up the name of the restaurant. It’s called ‘Snitch by the Thieves’ and is located in Malaysia. It’s priced at 27 Malaysian ringgits, which comes to around Rs 500.

It’s certainly getting treatment worthy of a crime from Desi Twitter users. “Wondering if Mexicans or Indians should feel more offended," wrote one user. “I wonder if they’ll call “moong ka papad" as black dotted nachos? And I’m pretty satisfied with the 2rs papad which i get with masala powder can’t afford the 27 dollars lol [sic]," said another.

Though this particular restaurant is not American, one Twitter user quipped, “Time to call burgers, American vada paav and take revenge[sic]."

In a world of “naan breads" and “chai teas", we should have probably seen “Asian nachos" coming.

