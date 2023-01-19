Male Coach Leading Female Team: Filmmaker Asks Internet for Indian Films Based on 'Chak De' Genre

‘Chak De! India’ has been everyone’s favourite movie of all time. The story of a discredited male coach leading an underdog female team to victory touched the heartstrings of the audience. However, this genre has been tried by many Indian filmmakers who’ve tried to give the viewers an inspiring story to rely on. Be it Saroj Dey’s ‘Kony’ or Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Dangal’, the list has many Indian films based on the category of sports and drama. Are you into such movies? Nonetheless, an Australian filmmaker is definitely lovin’ it and wants to dive deep into ‘this’ genre of Desi films being made with a similar storyline.

Melanie Easton, a Canadian and Australian movie-maker took to Twitter to share a pic of compiled movie posters of Chak De! India, Kony, Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos in Hindi), and Dangal embedded with a text that read, “Indian films where a disgraced male coach redeems himself by leading underdog female athletes to victory". She then sought recommendations from internet users and wrote, “This is officially one of my fave (favourite) subgenres, please give me recommendations to add to the list".

In no time, Twitterati obliged her with many close suggestions. “The Malayalam film Godha is adjacent to this trope. The former wrestling champion starts to train a young Punjabi girl after disappointments in his son. Highly recommend. The athlete girl escapes arranged marriage going to Kerala village which adopts her," commented a user while another one proposed, “Iqbal…A young man who suffers from speech and hearing problems, wants to play cricket for India. His father thinks it’s a bad idea, but his sister decides to help him by hiring a washed-out cricket hero as his coach."

It looks like the newfound genre has got its keen admirers already as netizens kept dropping recommendations in the comment section. The suggestions included “The Tamil film Kanaa", “Bigil", Budhia Singh - Born To Run (2016)", and so on. What would be your submission for this movie entry?

