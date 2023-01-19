Home » BUZZ » Male Coach Leading Female Team: Filmmaker Asks Internet for Indian Films Based on 'Chak De' Genre

Male Coach Leading Female Team: Filmmaker Asks Internet for Indian Films Based on 'Chak De' Genre

An Australian filmmaker is loving the genre of Indian movies where a a disgraced male coach leads underdog female athletes to victory. Twitter helps with numerous suggestions of her 'fav sub-genre'.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 10:50 IST

Delhi, India

Indian films based on a discredited male coach taking female athletes to victory has emerged to be a foreign filmmaker's 'fav sub-genre'. Internet obliges her with many suggestions (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MelanieJEaston)
Indian films based on a discredited male coach taking female athletes to victory has emerged to be a foreign filmmaker's 'fav sub-genre'. Internet obliges her with many suggestions (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MelanieJEaston)

‘Chak De! India’ has been everyone’s favourite movie of all time. The story of a discredited male coach leading an underdog female team to victory touched the heartstrings of the audience. However, this genre has been tried by many Indian filmmakers who’ve tried to give the viewers an inspiring story to rely on. Be it Saroj Dey’s ‘Kony’ or Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Dangal’, the list has many Indian films based on the category of sports and drama. Are you into such movies? Nonetheless, an Australian filmmaker is definitely lovin’ it and wants to dive deep into ‘this’ genre of Desi films being made with a similar storyline.

Melanie Easton, a Canadian and Australian movie-maker took to Twitter to share a pic of compiled movie posters of Chak De! India, Kony, Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos in Hindi), and Dangal embedded with a text that read, “Indian films where a disgraced male coach redeems himself by leading underdog female athletes to victory". She then sought recommendations from internet users and wrote, “This is officially one of my fave (favourite) subgenres, please give me recommendations to add to the list".

Advertisement

In no time, Twitterati obliged her with many close suggestions. “The Malayalam film Godha is adjacent to this trope. The former wrestling champion starts to train a young Punjabi girl after disappointments in his son. Highly recommend. The athlete girl escapes arranged marriage going to Kerala village which adopts her," commented a user while another one proposed, “Iqbal…A young man who suffers from speech and hearing problems, wants to play cricket for India. His father thinks it’s a bad idea, but his sister decides to help him by hiring a washed-out cricket hero as his coach."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

It looks like the newfound genre has got its keen admirers already as netizens kept dropping recommendations in the comment section. The suggestions included “The Tamil film Kanaa", “Bigil", Budhia Singh - Born To Run (2016)", and so on. What would be your submission for this movie entry?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 19, 2023, 10:47 IST
last updated: January 19, 2023, 10:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia Raises Temperature In Bright Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out Her Stunning Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Look Adorable In New Photo, Check Out The Duo's Romantic Pictures Together