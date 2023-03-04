After China banned women from modelling undergarments, male models have taken the plunge to support the country’s lingerie business. In the recent past, many men opted to sport bras while live streaming. According to a report by the New York Post, fashion companies have consciously taken the decision to recruit male models for flaunting their lingerie line on social media. Since the live-stream lingerie industry in China does not want to lose out on revenue, they’ve begun hiring men to wear the scanty ensembles.

From push up bras to lacy nightgowns and corsets, multiple videos of male models have surfaced in Chinese media. A report by Jiupai News highlights a statement given by Mr. Xu, who is reported to be the owner of a live-stream business. The man stated that the situation cannot be helped since they won’t be able to ask any female colleague to complete the task. “Personally, we don’t really have a choice. The designs can’t be modelled by our female colleagues, so we will use our male colleagues to model it," he said.

Reportedly, in a previous online video, Xu’s company showcased a male model donning a raunchy silky robe. The video was shared on Douyin (China’s TikTok) alongside the caption, “The light and luxurious boudoir of the wife and adults." It is stated that the video amassed multiple likes leaving a barrage of users to flood the comment section with vivid opinions. While one report said, “The guy wears it better than the girl." Meanwhile, many believe that the rule has resulted in reduced opportunities for women. “If it’s a female model, the live stream would be banned every other minute, it’s not like this hasn’t happened before, this is still depriving a group of women of their job opportunities," another user reportedly wrote.

Mr. Xu has a gender-neutral opinion about men hogging female modelling jobs. The owner stated that he cannot seem to understand the chaos surrounding it. “Many directors of these live streams are women, are they also stealing men’s jobs?" he asked.

What are your thoughts about the ban imposed in China?

