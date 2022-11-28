Mama Elephant Teaches Her Baby How to Slide Down a Hill in Adorable Video

A video of a baby elephant, in Thailand, learning how to slide down a muddy hill has surfaced online. The baby’s teacher is none other than its mother. A video shared by NowThis, showcases the adorable moment of the baby sliding down what appears to be a slippery hip alongside its protective mother. According to the clip, the incident took place at a wildlife sanctuary located in the Narathiwat province of Southern Thailand. In the clip, the baby elephant appears to be confused as to which path to take to go down the slippery hill.

That’s when the mommy elephant steps in to not only guide the baby but also to make it learn a new lesson. The mother appears to be pushing down some of the mud to make it easier for the young animal. The latter sticks to its mother’s side and applies pressure on the soil, imitating the mom’s gesture. Within a quick second, the baby manages to climb down followed by the adult mother.

Advertisement

A report by NewsFlare suggests that the name of the elephant baby is Pee-mai while its mother is called Buaban. Wuttichai Boonsong, who works at the wildlife sanctuary, revealed that the mother-baby pair always roam together. He claims that the creatures understand them and it was Wuttichai who asked them to slide down the hill, “The elephants understand when I talk to them. I told them to follow me and they slide down the hill,” he told the portal.

“It's a rewarding job to take care of these creatures. You get to see special moments like this on a regular day,” the man added. At the end of the clip, the baby elephant is petted by a man who is seemingly recording the adorable moment. Watch the clip here:

Advertisement

With over fifty-six thousand likes, the clip has amassed over six lakh views on Instagram leaving a barrage of users to laud the special moment. A user commented, “My heart is exploding,” another said, “Elephants are just so frickin cute.” One more added, “That’s such an adorable little baby elephant.”

Advertisement

Did it melt your heart too?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here