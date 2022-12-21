Mama Rhino Giving Birth to Calf Captured on Camera, Rare Video Goes Viral

A video of a mother Rhino giving birth is going viral on the internet. Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen reshared the video originally posted by Wildfriends Africa. Internet users were overjoyed to watch a rhino giving birth to a calf. The 1-minute and 6 seconds video shows the baby rhino sliding out of its mother’s womb. The video also captures the baby’s initial struggles to find its feet.

Along with the video, Sudha also penned a note that mentioned how rare it is to spot a rhino giving birth to a newborn. She wrote, “It’s rare to get sight such precious moments. A new life, after 16 to 18 months of gestation - mother Rhino The multiple threats for its survival have made these critically endangered species a population that needs highest protection & conservation."

Watch the video below:

The video amassed over 103 thousand views as of now. Social media users also penned their thoughts on the same. One of the users wrote, “Indeed rare to get sight such rarest occasions. Natural calving system is well placed in animals. Abnormality may lead to mortality in the animal kingdom".

Another user wrote, “Such an adorable moment. Thank You for sharing this. Wishing the newborn a very Happy and healthy life".

A third user added, “Birth of a new life in any species is special, even so among endangered Rhinos".

With less than 30,000 rhinos left in the wild today, rhinoceroses are a critically endangered species. This sharp decrease in the rhino population has been brought on by human activity. According to Helpingrhinos.org, rhino poaching and the illegal traffic of rhino horn have expanded significantly since 2007 and continue to be one of the main causes of why rhinos are still endangered.

