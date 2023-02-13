A TikTok user was having an average day. He dropped off his car at the mechanic’s and proceeded to grab breakfast at McDonald’s. Just ten minutes later, it turned into one of the most baffling moments of his life. The user, who goes by the name Rique, captured the moment on camera and shared it with the internet. In the short clip, he explained that he dropped his car off at his local mechanic. While waiting for it to get inspected, he went for a meal. The clip showed Risque enjoying his breakfast inside McDonald’s before the camera pans to see the mechanic walking towards his black Ford Fiesta.

Soon enough, the man was able to identify who was the person driving his car. It was his mechanic. Rique could only watch in stunned silence as the mechanic rested four drinks on the roof of his car. He opened the driver’s door, hopped in, and casually drove away. All of this unfolded just ten minutes after he had dropped off the car for inspection.

Later, he gave his followers and the over 11 million people who had seen his clip an update. In another video, Rique mentioned not being too upset about the situation. He was just shocked. He told everyone watching the videos that he asked the company about it. Rique had enquired if it was normal for mechanics to take customer vehicles to grab breakfast. The answer was in the affirmative. A worker at the end of the clip told him it sometimes happens. Especially if the mechanic is close to their break. Now that the initial surprise was over, he remarked not being bothered by the situation at all.

Rique had a rather unusual take on the entire situation. Since it had been only a ten minutes gap between him dropping off the car and the mechanic showing up, he hoped he could have gotten a ride. Which seems like a fair request since they were going to the same place anyway. LADbible quoted him as saying, “I’m not upset about it, I’m not angry. I wish I could have gotten a ride. I did bring it up, they did have a little shock because they know that I saw them. And the mechanic guy came out and the lady told him."

