Man Battling Cancer Tweeted His Goodbye to World and Everyone Stopped on Their Tracks

A man fighting cancer tweeted out his final goodbye to the world in an amazingly empowering message, and all of Twitter came together to bid him farewell. “Hi folks, I’m afraid it’s time for me to say goodbye. Not just leaving Twitter, but the whole show. I’ve been battling cancer last 2 years, but now only have a few days left now. Thank you wonderful people, I leave this crazy world with much love in my heart ❤️," Mark Stokes wrote in his tweet.

The heartrending tweet forced people to stop in their tracks and reevaluate their lives. The replies that Stokes got were enough to make anyone weep, but also be filled with gratitude. When all is said and done, life is a gift, and Stokes’ tweet reminded countless people whom he doesn’t know of the fact.

Mark’s tweet evidently created a movingly powerful moment for so many strangers.

