The ever-declining patience levels among humans are the most evident at traffic signals and car parking lots. A video of one such incident has surfaced on the internet. The clip shows bloodshed on the streets of Sunnyside in Queens, New York, where people started fighting just for a parking space. The video has been shared by @FightHaven on their Twitter account and is going viral.

The viral video shows a man being attacked by a few women and another man, and the victim is lying on the ground half-dead. He is constantly being attacked by a knife and a baseball bat. The video shows a woman holding a baseball bat in her hand and attacking him hard on his face, after which he falls to the ground. It has been claimed in the tweet that the person was stabbed 5 times.

The video is going viral and has received millions of views. Along with the video, a report from the River City Post website has also been posted, in which more information related to this incident has been given. According to the report, the man was beaten up so brutally that he had serious brain injuries and had to be put on a ventilator.

The names of the attackers are Arturo Cuevas who is 30 years old and Desi Barrera who is 27 years old. The victim, whom both of them beat up, is a 28-year-old man. Many social media users also reacted to the video.

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “I wish more people like you would speak up every day. Thank you for your comment. My best to you and your family." Another user wrote, “I don’t know how people can live in a terrifying country like America, a country of crime and drugs?" Another one wrote, “This is attempted murder. All over a goddamn parking spot. The world’s gone nuts."

