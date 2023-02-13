Indian weddings are famed for their extravagance and opulence, with every tiny or large detail considered and prepared months, if not years, in advance. Weddings are much-anticipated celebrations when the family may spend quality time together. With destination weddings becoming increasingly popular, travelling in a large group adds to the excitement and festivities of the wedding. In a video that went viral on social media a few weeks ago, a groom booked an entire flight for his family to fly to his wedding destination.

The video, shared on Instagram, begins with a shot of the air hostess waving before the camera moves through the aisle, capturing the enthusiastic family members’ waving and making heart shapes with their hands. The text at the beginning of the video reads, “Ride to get Shagun home," and towards the end of the video, the excited groom with mehendi in his hand was also captured.

“Day 1: Ride to get Drolia Shagun home," read the caption. The video was shared with the song ‘Saajanji Ghar Aaye’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ playing in the background.

The wedding was held in Kathmandu, Nepal, as per other videos uploaded by the user. Over 1.7 million people have viewed the lovely video since it was posted on Instagram on January 29. Several individuals commented on their thoughts on the video, filling the comments section of the post.

One user wrote, “This or nothing guys." Another user commented, “Tell me you are rich without telling it." “My family members are not worth this treatment," a user comments.

One person seemed to be interested in the cost of booking this flight and wrote, “I am genuinely curious. How much does it cost? All I need is the distance and price to get an estimate. All the airlines have just a form and don’t show the estimate."

A similar video went popular on Instagram in December last year, when a user named Shreya Shaah booked an entire flight for her sister’s wedding in Jaisalmer.

Her family may be seen in the video waving at the camera from their seats. She briefly shows the soon-to-wed couple at the end of the video.

