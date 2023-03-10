Debates around food stirs up strong emotions, especially in India where there are so many diverse cuisines to try. The whole North vs. South Indian food dispute, which most people may think superfluous, began when residents from every area proudly argued that their cuisine and food products were the greatest. And now, in a video where he expresses his thoughts on the South Indian morning dish idli, stand-up comedian Govind Menon ranted his heart out. This video has sparked yet another debate among people online.

Govind Menon posted an Instagram video in which he rants about how idli is just a bland, tasteless white sponge that has no personality of its own. According to Govind, it is overrated. He also claimed that the sambar, which is more flavourful and goes well with everything, made the idli taste even better. Govind proceeds to make a couple more idli-related references that will have you in splits, including one where he refers to the taste of idli as a punishment.

The video has staked up over 6 lakh views with a barrage of comments where people batter for and against idlis. Many people came together to defend their love for idli, yet others identified with Govind’s thoughts. A few other comments were mere expressions of one’s opinion regarding their preferences for certain foods.

One user commented, “The world is functioning smoothly because of people like idli, quietly soaking it all. idli does not wish to outsmart anyone, it just wants to co-exist peacefully."

Another user wrote, “South Indians who have been eating idli for your entire lifetime! Assemble!! Our time is here! Our representative is here!"

“Idli tastes like nothing-aaaa?What idli are you eating ya? Come home… Amma makes good idli… let’s eat… there is nothing in becoming Instagram famous and all.. eat idli be happy!!!," a user comments.

While South Indian food became a topic of debate in this case, earlier this month, a video of an artistic street vendor making crispy cat-shaped dosas caught the internet’s attention.

This was a more subdued approach to the various experiments being done with south Indian food, which at least avoided using bizarre ingredients like chocolate.

