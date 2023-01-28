Fans are flocking to theatres everywhere to watch megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited comeback, Pathaan, on the big screen. From chants in the theatres to people replicating the dapper moves from Jhoome Jo Pathaan song, fans are adding a vibrant touch to the movie screenings. One such incredibly heart-warming SRK fan story caught on camera is now going viral on social media. The video chronicles the experience of one man, who carried his specially abled friend across state boundaries, all so they could see their favourite actor’s stunner performance on the silver screen.

The video was first posted on Twitter by SRK’s fan account. It showed two men, one carrying the other on his back, being interviewed outside a cinema hall in Malda, West Bengal.

Turns out, one of the men, a specially-abled person, hitched a ride on his buddy’s back for an epic piggyback journey from Bihar’s Bhagalpur to Malda in West Bengal - all for the sake of watching the latest blockbuster hit. Talk about walking the talk for friendship and fandom!

People in the comments section are full of praise for the duo (and the power SRK holds over people’s hearts)!

“The real hero is the friend who carried him all the way! Kudos," commented one, while another wrote, “Koi Badshah ko Bolo uske DEEWANE Aaye hai". Yet another fan said, “SRK’s power is incredibly moving, that’s why we love him."

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest blockbuster, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is taking the box office by storm! Not only did Pathaan break several records in just its three-day run, but it’s also on track to claim every major Bollywood record globally. Industry estimates predict that Pathaan will close its opening weekend in India with an impressive Rs 163 crore, and an even more staggering $12.5 million in overseas collections. It seems there’s no stopping this thriller on its way to claiming the biggest overseas weekend, too.

Pathaan features Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a RAW agent who is out on a mission to save the country from enemies. The film also features a cameo by Salman Khan.

