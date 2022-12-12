Man Comes up With a Whole Children's Book Co-Written by AI, Twitter Calls it 'Dystopic'

Art created by AI has become a contentious subject on Twitter of late, with many artists alleging that their works are being “stolen" to create the AI-generated art. Many have also expressed apprehension that soon, Artificial Intelligence might come to replace real artists. Under this circumstance, a Twitter user called Ammaar Reshi shared that he created a whole children’s book co-written and illustrated by AI. “I spent the weekend playing with ChatGPT, MidJourney, and other AI tools… and by combining all of them, published a children’s book co-written and illustrated by AI!" he wrote.

Reshi also shared a thread on the process of creating the book. However, many Twitter users were dismayed by his creation. “I can’t… I am working 60 hours a week writing, editing and illustrating my book while people like this just ruin the industry with low quality STOLEN illustrations and poor writing," a Twitter user wrote.

“There’s something incredibly dystopian about teaching your kids “morality and life lessons" through a machine auto-generated book," wrote another.

Clearly, artists haven’t taken to the idea of AI art.

