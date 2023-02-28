Air India is making headlines for all the wrong reasons (again). This time, a passenger complained about the lack of hygiene in the in-flight meal served. The traveller named Mahavir Jain shared a video on Twitter and said that he spotted an insect in his business class meal. Jain tagged Air India and wrote, “Insect in the meal served in business class." The video showed the platter with a small insect crawling over the food. The clip has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Air India, which is owned by Tata, quickly responded to the complaint and said they adhere to stringent sanitation standards. The complaint was acknowledged by Air India’s official Twitter account. The tweet read, “Dear Mr Jain, we’re sorry to note your experience while flying with us. This is not something good to hear. We strictly follow measures to ensure hygiene at every step of the process."

People have expressed their disappointment with the services offered by Air India.

One user wrote, “Air India is losing its charm. My flight was cancelled without any intimation to me. All they said was ‘sorry’."

Another added, “Well ‘we will take action against our catering team/ could be a satisfactory reply rather than just ‘highlighting it’ even if you don’t take it."

The airline also requested Jain’s flight details and seat number so that the catering team could be informed about the issue. To this, Jain replied, “Doesn’t look like hygiene was taken. My flight was AI671 -from Mumbai to Chennai. Seat 2C."

This incident comes a day after renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor criticised Air India for the quality of in-flight food. The chef was on a Nagpur to Mumbai flight. He said that the meal included cold chicken tikka with watermelon and cucumber, a sandwich with very little stuffing, and a dessert that was a sponge dipped in sugar syrup in a tweet that included a picture of the meal.

To this, Air India said, “We’re sorry for the disappointing experience you’ve had with us. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. However, we’ve taken note of your valuable feedback with concern. We’ll be sure to surface your comments with the right team as this will help us to improve."

