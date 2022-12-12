Home » BUZZ » Man Creates Spreadsheet For Everything He Spent On His Ex-Girlfriend

Man Creates Spreadsheet For Everything He Spent On His Ex-Girlfriend

A person created a spreadsheet to document exactly how much he spent on her ex-girlfriend.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 12, 2022, 13:46 IST

Delhi, India

Lad Bible reported that the man’s ex-girlfriend, Maddy, took to the social media platform and shared the detailed spreadsheet there for users to see.
Lad Bible reported that the man’s ex-girlfriend, Maddy, took to the social media platform and shared the detailed spreadsheet there for users to see.

Relationships call for a lot of investment, mentally physically and financially. But one person took it a little too far and created a spreadsheet to document exactly how much he spent on his ex-girlfriend. He decided he was going to track every expenditure he made on his girlfriend with a spreadsheet and now the whole list is on TikTok.

Lad Bible reported that the man’s ex-girlfriend, Maddy, took to the social media platform and shared the detailed spreadsheet there for users to see. She embedded text onto her video that read, “When my ex-bf charged me $3 for a banana and a piece of toast and sent me monthly excel spreadsheets of the money, I owed him, and I had no idea that’s not how normal relationships worked."

The video was accompanied by the song lyrics, “I remember when I lost my mind," playing in the background. Maddy explained that she received the spreadsheets from her ex-boyfriend monthly and it was even colour-coded to make it easier for her to see what she exactly owed him.

Advertisement

She revealed, “He would send me about one of these a month and as you can see he was nice enough to colour code it. That was great and then at the bottom of this - I think it got cut out - would be the total."

RELATED NEWS

As she explained the ordeal and showed the proof in a series of two videos, they collectively gathered over 24 lakh views on the short format video-sharing platform.

A user joked, “It’s like you’re living in a hotel, and these are your mini bar charges."

A second user commented, “Splitting major (bills, groceries, vacations, etc.) expenses while living together is completely reasonable for two working adults. But asking you to pay for a banana & a toast is super weird."

A third user wrote, “For anyone who does not know, this is all a huge red flag."

Advertisement

Next time you’re about to go on a date, make sure you ask them if they know spreadsheets. The skill might be a sign of god asking you to not take it any further.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 12, 2022, 13:42 IST
last updated: December 12, 2022, 13:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos