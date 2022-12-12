Man Creates Spreadsheet For Everything He Spent On His Ex-Girlfriend

Relationships call for a lot of investment, mentally physically and financially. But one person took it a little too far and created a spreadsheet to document exactly how much he spent on his ex-girlfriend. He decided he was going to track every expenditure he made on his girlfriend with a spreadsheet and now the whole list is on TikTok.

Lad Bible reported that the man’s ex-girlfriend, Maddy, took to the social media platform and shared the detailed spreadsheet there for users to see. She embedded text onto her video that read, “When my ex-bf charged me $3 for a banana and a piece of toast and sent me monthly excel spreadsheets of the money, I owed him, and I had no idea that’s not how normal relationships worked."

The video was accompanied by the song lyrics, “I remember when I lost my mind," playing in the background. Maddy explained that she received the spreadsheets from her ex-boyfriend monthly and it was even colour-coded to make it easier for her to see what she exactly owed him.

She revealed, “He would send me about one of these a month and as you can see he was nice enough to colour code it. That was great and then at the bottom of this - I think it got cut out - would be the total."

As she explained the ordeal and showed the proof in a series of two videos, they collectively gathered over 24 lakh views on the short format video-sharing platform.

A user joked, “It’s like you’re living in a hotel, and these are your mini bar charges."

A second user commented, “Splitting major (bills, groceries, vacations, etc.) expenses while living together is completely reasonable for two working adults. But asking you to pay for a banana & a toast is super weird."

A third user wrote, “For anyone who does not know, this is all a huge red flag."

Next time you’re about to go on a date, make sure you ask them if they know spreadsheets. The skill might be a sign of god asking you to not take it any further.

