Man Cuts Ties With Family For 7 Months to Lose Weight, Returns After Shedding 62 kg

After multiple failed attempts at losing weight, an Irish man left his family and took to the wilderness to achieve his end goal and the result of his unique approach became a massive shock for his parents. As per a report by Daily Star, the man identified to be Bryan O’Keeffe weighed about 338lbs (approximately 153 kg) towards the end of 2021. Determined to lead a healthy lifestyle, Bryan decided to move to Mallorca in Spain. However, when he returned to his home in Cork, Ireland, seven months later, the man had already lost 62 kg.

Reportedly, the Irish man tried multiple things to cut down his body weight but nothing came to fruition until he thought it was time for embracing a ‘different approach.’ Bryan cut all communication ties with his family members and close friends as he left for Spain. Not only exercises but maintaining a healthy diet was one of the key steps that he took to complete his weight-loss journey. Seemingly, the man maintained a calorie limit of 2,200 for about six months and the intake of calories was reduced each day until it became 1,750 in the final month.

Apart from this, he began exercising merely by walking in the initial stage which later turned out to him exercising vigorously for five hours every day. While sharing the details of his hard work via Instagram, Brayan stated that he never took a day off. Somewhere during the journey, he also lost count of the injuries that he endured and refused to quit. “In 7 months, I never took a day off. I lost count of the number of injuries I got but I refused to quit and just kept training through the pain. Every day, I just tried to do one more rep, one more length, one more kilometer - whatever I could do to get 1% better,” he stated.

He kicked off the journey merely by walking for about 90 minutes a day for the first two weeks until it turned into a vigorous five-hour workout regime. His workout routine included weight-lifting for about six days a week, followed by swimming and running sessions thrice a week. The weight loss transformation wasn’t an easy one, Bryan said for the three months he couldn’t do anything else except for sleeping, eating and exercise. It wasn’t until after four months that his body became accustomed to the change. “It was months of absolute suffering. The first three months I couldn't do anything other than eat, sleep and exercise. The rest of the time, I was lying on my sofa. I was hobbling just to try to go to the toilet. After the 4th month, my body got used to the constant pounding and it wasn't quite as bad," he continued.

The man revealed that he would communicate with only one of his friends and sometimes with his dad who has Alzheimer's when his mother would be out of the house.

