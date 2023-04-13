Man Develops AI Clock That Writes Poetry Every Minute

This is true magic on the bookshelf. If you’re a lover of poetry, an avid book collector, or simply someone who enjoys a little bit of enchantment in their day, look no further than this AI clock, created by a genius inventor who has managed to harness the power of ChatGPT to create a mesmerizing work of art that will keep you hooked every minute of the day. Literally. With a new poem composed every single minute, this clock has a mysterious, yet enthusiastic vibe that will keep you entranced for hours. And don’t worry, there’s no need to worry about mundane prompts limiting the clock’s creativity. This little machine has a mind of its own, occasionally referring to books on the shelf, the rug below, or even its own self as a small e-ink screen.

The Twitter user, who created this work of art, shared snaps of it in a series of tweets. Along with it, he wrote, “I made an AI clock for my bookshelves! It composes a new poem every minute using ChatGPT and mysteriously has this enthusiastic vibe which I am totally into." Adding to the previous tweet, he also shared, “Hand on heart I did not include this kind of motivational positivity in the prompt! I did describe the room from its pov, so it sometimes refers to books or the rug, or its own self as a small e-ink screen Tbh I can’t look away. I need to get lunch but it’s compelling & magical."

Advertisement

The clock’s captivating poetry has everyone pulled in and left people spellbound. It’s no wonder that the inventor has fallen head over heels for this fascinating creation as have many other social media users. After all the AI clock is a testament to the power of technology to create something truly magical. “I would buy this in a heartbeat!" wrote a Twitter user.

Another user tweeted, “Pure genius."

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I need one that gives me compliments every minute. Forget the time," a tweet read.

Turns out that when ChatGPT is not busy writing poetry, people are putting its power to use for meal planning. A social media user shared his experience on the internet about using a new plugin launched by an American delivery company that uses AI. He expressed how meal planning and grocery shopping can be overwhelming, and the plugin helped him stick to his budget while providing him with ingredients for several meals that fit his schedule and dietary restrictions. In his conversation with ChatGPT, Reshi instructed the chatbot to buy $100 (around Rs 8,000) worth of groceries and listed his breakfast, lunch, and dinner preferences, and any dietary restrictions he had. ChatGPT quickly responded with options that met his needs, including the groceries required for seven meals and their recipes. The plugin feature also automated the grocery selection process on Instacart, making the whole experience quick and hassle-free.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here