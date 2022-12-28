Man Drives Uniquely Designed Upside-Down Truck, Viral Video Leaves Internet Amazed

A lot of car enthusiasts around the world love to flaunt their automobiles on social media. While some take pride in owning vintage vehicles, others proudly show off their sports cars, making heads turn every time they take them for a ride. However, have you ever someone go about their day in a four-wheeler designed to have an upside-down appearance? Recently, a video of a man driving around the city in a one-of-its-kind truck went viral on social media.

The video opens with a man taking a left turn from a four-road junction in a truck, which looked like it had toppled upside down. The vehicle has real tires on the top – two in the front and two on the back. It even has door handles and windows, along with a hood, all of them designed in a way to look like the man was driving an upside-down truck. The front dashboard and the back of the car are also upturned. Its headlights are below the number plate in the front, and the company’s name is also turned upside-down, with the number plate above it.

Since being posted, on December 27, the 7-second footage amassed over 29 lakh views. The tweet itself has over 72 lakh views and more than 1.58 lakh likes. Soon after the video surfaced on Twitter, users discussed it extensively in the comments section of the tweet. Some said that the car was designed this way just to offend others on the road while others argued that a person could design their car in whatever way they liked. And another section of users found the idea amazing.

A user commented, “Should have the SpongeBob silly theme with it. Or it will never be a complete clip."

Another jokingly wrote, “Me trying to drive back home after a wreck because I can’t afford the tow truck."

