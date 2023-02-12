Man Extinguishes 55 Candles by Jump Heel Clicks, Earns Guinness World Record

With every individual comes an exclusive talent that separates them from the others. People are either born with it or they learn something new and exciting over time. Guinness World Records honours such talents that depict human achievements in any genre. Be it the tallest man ever lived or the couple engaged in the world’s longest kiss, GWR recognises every little thing that breaks above what is regarded as ‘normal’. This time, a man extinguished a total of 55 candles by jumping.

According to the website, this record attempt was part of multiple adjudications taking place across Wales for Welsh language TV channel S4C. A video of the same is now doing rounds on social media. GWR took to their official Instagram handle and uploaded a video of the same.

In the video, the man can be seen hopping over the candles and extinguishing them using his heels. Have a look:

Meanwhile, earlier, a woman wore the most underpants in 30 seconds, earning the record for the same. According to the website, Rachael Schmitt broke the record for wearing the most underpants in 30 seconds on 25th July 2022. She pulled 19 panties in half a minute to set the Guinness World Record for the same. In the video shared by GWR recently, Rachael could be seen pulling off the underpants one by one that was kept in linear positions to help her fasten the movement and get into it without wasting much of her time.

The Instagram reel featured Rachael performing the record-breaking action by keeping a stopwatch on the other side. She kept donning the undies one on top of another and continued till she donned her 19th panty. The American woman thought it would be a fun challenge and wanted to attempt a record for her own personal achievement.

