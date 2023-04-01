Man 'Finally' Gets A Fully Furnished House In Bengaluru, But Wait For The Catch

High demand and low supply, that’s when things start getting tense in any market. People in Bengaluru trying to find rental spaces to live in find themselves in the same predicament. For them, it is harder than passing an interview with a highly reputable organization. Using satire as his shield, this man on Twitter is sharing the harsh truth of finding a good living space in the IT capital of India. Sharing a snap of a tiny living quarter, the user tweeted, “Finally found a fully furnished home in Bengaluru. Gated society and 24×7 security." Before anyone gets too excited about the situation, here is the catch: it is a jail cell.

Social media users jumped into the reply section to keep the sarcasm going. While many remarked this was still better than where they lived, others joked if whoever the living quarter belonged to needed a roommate. Others still remarked that they would need to hustle hard to get this living quarter too. “Whoever stays there is lucky to have sunlight in the room," wrote a user.

“Mere room se 20% hi chota hai aur mere me toh security bhi nahi hai (It’s only 20 percent smaller than my room and I don’t even have security)," read a tweet.

Another user tweeted, “Gotta hustle hard to get one cell like this."

For anyone thinking this entire situation might just be a stretch, a man in Bengaluru shared the several demands made by landlords while he was on his 12th day of house hunting before he even had a chance to visit the living space. He shared a screenshot of his conversation with a broker on Twitter, revealing that a 2BHK house spanning 2500 square feet would cost Rs 75,000 in rent and a deposit of 5 months rent, which was only slightly negotiable. But that was not everything. In addition, the homeowner required the Twitter user’s profile. After he shared his LinkedIn profile ID with the broker for the homeowner’s review, he was also asked to submit a little write-up about himself.

The tweets became the talk of the town with many people coming into the comment section to share that it was not just the case with Bengaluru. Turns out this is becoming a common practice in many places like Gurugram too.

