Not only food delivery, but online applications have made life simpler by kick-starting door-to-door grocery shipments. However, for this Twitter user ordering bread online turned out to be one of the most unpleasant experiences of his entire life. The problem wasn’t that the bread was stale, but he was shocked to find an alive rat inside the product’s packet. Identified to be Nitin Arora, the consumer used Blinkit to procure an instant delivery of the grocery item. But the package has now left him scared for his entire life.

Sharing a photograph of the bread packet as proof, the user revealed his unpleasant experience on Twitter. He wrote, “Most unpleasant experience with Blinkit, where an alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, Blinkit I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items." The tweet also consisted of a screengrab of his conservation with the customer care service of the online application. In the brief interaction, Blinkit’s executive assured the customer that the incident has been escalated for investigation from their end.

Advertisement

While doing so, the executive also apologized for the inconvenience suffered by the consumer. Take a look at it here:

The unusual delivery story of Nitin Arora has left Twitter in shock, and a barrage of users demanded the case be thoroughly investigated not only by Blinkit but even by the food security authorities. A user wrote, “As much as English Oven and Blinkit need to explain this. I wonder if our food safety authority actually audits these places from time to time and checks for ‘Safety.’"

Advertisement

Another commented, “Blinkit ‘Better late than never’. Try to make sure, of good and safe delivery."

One more added, “The food safety department should respond to this. They should not continue blind eye."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user added, “If I found a rat, I would call the police. This is so dangerous."

Though the issue was instantly escalated, it is yet unknown how the online delivery company has compensated for this major inconvenience.

Have you ever faced a similar experience?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here